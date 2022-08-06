Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 45.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $403,359,000 after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

