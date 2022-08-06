Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $88.44 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00035609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $88.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 131.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00632076 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 487,608,602 coins and its circulating supply is 249,854,656 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

