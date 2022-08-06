Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Intrepid Potash Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of IPI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash
In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
