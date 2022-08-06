Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IPI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

