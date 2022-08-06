Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 451.77%.

Intrusion Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

About Intrusion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

