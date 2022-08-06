Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 451.77%.
Intrusion Stock Down 19.1 %
Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on INTZ shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Trading of Intrusion
About Intrusion
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.