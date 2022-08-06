Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,372 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 7,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,670. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

