Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Trading Down 5.4%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 62,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.
