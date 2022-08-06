Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 144.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

