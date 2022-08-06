Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.23 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.28). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 505,340 shares changing hands.

Iofina Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.26. The firm has a market cap of £42.21 million and a P/E ratio of 550.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.