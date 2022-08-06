IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.63 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. IOST has a market capitalization of $290.36 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00175479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033859 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

