Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Announces Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,880. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

