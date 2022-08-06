IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

