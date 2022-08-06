iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

