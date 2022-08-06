iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.
Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.60.
IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
