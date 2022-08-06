Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $331.84

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 331.84 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 307.50 ($3.77). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 326 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,802 shares traded.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £580.18 million and a PE ratio of -148.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 330.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.48.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

Featured Stories

