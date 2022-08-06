Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 3,535,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,473. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

