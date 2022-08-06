iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

