iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,637 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.43.

