iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.08. 43,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 81,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000.

