iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

