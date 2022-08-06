iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading 3.3% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.01. 554,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 539,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.53.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.07.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

