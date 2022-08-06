Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.90 EPS.

ITRI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 587,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,239. Itron has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

