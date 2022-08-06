ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $2.96-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $78.37. 505,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

