Jade Currency (JADE) Trading Up 156% Over Last Week

Jade Currency (JADE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 156% higher against the dollar. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $259,855.56 and approximately $72,545.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

