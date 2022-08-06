Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 81.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.