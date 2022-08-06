Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

