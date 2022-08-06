Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.