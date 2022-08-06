Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.78% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

