John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 50,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 78,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

