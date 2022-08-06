Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.10. 4,328,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.