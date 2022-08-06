Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.98-3.02 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.
Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,149. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
