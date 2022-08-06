Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Decreased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 3.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $174.80. The stock had a trading volume of 232,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,787. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.78. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

