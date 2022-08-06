Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.