Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
NYSE JLL opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
