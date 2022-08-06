JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.81). Approximately 31,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 44,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.75 ($0.82).
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.50.
About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
