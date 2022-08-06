JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($116.49) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Vinci Price Performance

DG stock opened at €91.90 ($94.74) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($91.55). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.74.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

