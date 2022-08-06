JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.24 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.16.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.