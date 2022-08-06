JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €9.90

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.30 ($10.62) to €9.90 ($10.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Técnicas Reunidas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Técnicas Reunidas alerts:

Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance

Shares of OTC:TNISY opened at 5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.10 and a 200 day moving average of 5.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of 5.10 and a 12 month high of 5.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.