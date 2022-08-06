JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($98.97) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a 52-week high of €100.42 ($103.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

