JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Price Performance

LON:JPEI opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.10 million and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.49. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Get JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.