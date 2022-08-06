JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Price Performance
LON:JPEI opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £107.10 million and a P/E ratio of 132.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.49. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.40).
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income
Featured Stories
