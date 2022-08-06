KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KAR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

