Keb Asset Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 6.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of WMT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.58. 10,668,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,530. The company has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.