KeeperDAO Price Reaches $29.70 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.