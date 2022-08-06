Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of K stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

