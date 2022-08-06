Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. Kellogg also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,550,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,826. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 527,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

