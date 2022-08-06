Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kellogg also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $75.04. 2,550,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 527,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113,016 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

