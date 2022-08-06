Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,272.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00160231 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009018 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
