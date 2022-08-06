Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,272.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00160231 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009018 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

