Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Position Lessened by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Keros Therapeutics worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KROS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,524,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,570. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 12.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

