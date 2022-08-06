Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Raised to €116.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €128.00 ($131.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €124.00 ($127.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($130.93) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($154.64) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kerry Group from £136 ($166.65) to £137 ($167.87) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. Kerry Group has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $150.04.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

