KeyCorp Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $177.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.27.

AAPL opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

