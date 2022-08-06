KeyCorp Reiterates “Downgrade” Rating for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

KeyCorp restated their downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.68.

NYSE:PING opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

