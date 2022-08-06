Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of KRP opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 162.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 51,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

