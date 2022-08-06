King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.59 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, King DAG has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $118,846.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

